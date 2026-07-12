Who is Shekhar Chaudhary? All about Jasmine Sandlas's fiance after viral engagement announcement

New Delhi:

Fans attending Jasmine Sandlas's The Dream Girl India Tour were treated to more than just a memorable musical performance. They also witnessed a major surprise as the singer announced her engagement on stage, leaving the audience emotional.

Beaming with happiness, the Dhurandhar singer showed off her engagement ring and introduced her fiance, Shekhar Chaudhary, to the audience for the first time. Since then, many have been wondering who Shekhar Chaudhary is and what he does.

A special moment on stage

During the performance, Jasmine invited Shekhar onto the stage, held his hand and proudly introduced him to her fans. She said, "This is the man who gave me this ring. He is mine."

The heartfelt moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and congratulating the couple.

Who is Shekhar Chaudhary?

While Jasmine Sandlas is highly active on social media and frequently appears in the public eye, Shekhar Chaudhary prefers to stay away from the limelight. He is not associated with the entertainment industry and keeps his personal life private.

Couple keep relationship under wraps

Jasmine has not yet shared many details about her fiance. Information about his profession, background and how the couple met has not been made public. In fact, the singer had kept the relationship completely private, making this their first public appearance together.

Tour highlights and upcoming shows

Apart from the surprise engagement announcement, Jasmine also impressed fans with performances of songs such as Shararat and Jaiye Sajna. Following the Delhi concert, The Dream Girl India Tour will travel to Mumbai on July 18, Bengaluru on July 25 and Chandigarh on August 29, where fans can watch Jasmine perform live.

Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

Jasmine Sandlas is a Punjabi female playback singer, lyricist and artist who has made herself a name with her unique voice and bold singing style. She is a Punjabi singer born in Jalandhar and brought up in California. Her fame came through hit tracks like Yaar Naa Miley, Illegal Weapon, Sip Sip, Bamb Jatt, Taras and Mithi Mithi. Recently, she has been able to make a huge mark in the mainstream through her songs in the Dhurandhar series, which include Shararat, Dhurandhar Title Track, Jaiye Sajna, Vaari Jaavan and Rang De Lal (Oye Oye).

Also Read: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas confirms engagement during Dream Girl India Tour performance in Delhi