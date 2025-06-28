Who is Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi? Here's all you need to know about him Shefali Jariwala tied the knot with well-known actor Parag Tyagi in 2014. Read further to know everything about Parag Tyagi.

New Delhi:

Renowned actress Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42 on June 27, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. She was best known for her 2002 hit song Kaanta Laga. She was married to actor Parag Tyagi. For the unversed, Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala tied the knot in August 2014 after dating for four years. The duo had appeared together in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

Who is Parag Tyagi?

Parag Tyagi is a renowned actor who has featured in several movies and television serials. He is best known for his work in films like 'A Wednesday', 'Phhir' and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The 49-year-old actor made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's television serial 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sarin in pivotal roles.

Who is Shefali Jariwala's first husband Harmeet Singh?

For those who may not know, before marrying Parag Tyagi, Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala was previously married to popular musician Harmeet Singh, one half of the musical duo Meet Brothers. However, their marriage ended in 2009. The duo consists of Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh. Meet Bros' is famous for songs like 'Baby Doll', 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan'.

