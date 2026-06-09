Who is Shafeeq Ur Rahman? Know about the man in spotlight for his Hollywood film The Empty Address

New Delhi:

A new name, Shafeeq Ur Rahman, is currently making headlines in both Indian cinema and Hollywood. Following the recent announcement of his debut Hollywood film, The Empty Address, buzz surrounding the project has intensified within the film industry.

This marks a fresh beginning for Shafeeq Ur Rahman in the world of filmmaking, generating significant curiosity regarding the film's creative concept and its multi-language release strategy.

The official update

Shafeeq shared the official update through an instagram post and wrote, 'A Journey begins, I am delighted to officially announce my first Hollywood film production. The EMPTY ADDRESS, Production under my banner The Star Life Hyderabad. This multilingual project will be presented in English, Hindi and Telugu, bringing together creative talent and audience across borders, Directed by Sagar Joshi, The film will be shot across The United Arab Emirates and India, while this is only beginning of the journey, I am excited to share more details about the cast, story, and production in the coming week, As someone who has spent years building platforms in fashion, entertainment and global events, stepping into International cinema is both dream and a responsibility every new chapter comes with challenges, opportunities, and the chance to create something meaningful I am grateful to my family, friends, supporters and everyone who has been part of this incredible journey, your encouragement continues to inspire me to dream bigger and reach further, the journey from Hyderabad to Hollywood starts here. Stay tuned. THE EMPTY ADDRESS.'

Who is Shafeeq Ur Rahman?

Shafeeq Ur Rahman is an Indian entrepreneur born in Hyderabad on January 25, 1985 into a highly influential family. His father, Khalil ur Rahman, is a Rajya Sabha Member and member of the Executive Committee for Ministries of Civil Aviation and Energy.

The entrepreneur's mother, Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhat, belongs to one of the highly respected Jagirdar families of Hyderabad, who share a rich historical background. Reportedly, he has a connection with the aristocratic culture of Hyderabad due to his wife, Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath who is of the Royal Nizam family line.

As an entrepreneur, he is well known for his work in the area of fashion and lifestyles. Through his firm, The Star Life Hyderabad, he has conducted more than 200 fashion and lifestyle related events around the world.

Shafeeq Ur Rahman films

Some of his early attempts include such titles as The Third Hacker, Bro Code, Dehleez, Nazar, Savdhaan India Crime Alert, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Love in Dehradun.

About the film

The Empty Address is Shafeeq Ur Rahman's first foray into Hollywood; the film is set to be released in English as well as Hindi, Telugu, and other Indian languages. The film will be directed by Sagar Joshi. Furthermore, the film will be shot across locations in the United Arab Emirates and India, lending the project a global perspective that blends Indian and international settings. Although specific details regarding the film's plot and storyline have not yet been disclosed, the mere announcement of the project has sparked considerable excitement among film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

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