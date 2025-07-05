Who is Rohan Thakkar? Here's everything you need to know about Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula's fiance Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Read further to know everything about her.

Anshula Kapoor shared some pictures on her Instagram page, in which her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar proposed to her in New York. In these pictures, Rohan made Anshula wear an engagement ring. Along with several clips, Anshula also shared a long note explaining the proposal and calling it a 'fairytale'. For the unversed, Amshula's father, Boney Kapoor, is a well-known producer and her brother Arjun Kapoor is an actor. Step-sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are also actresses. In such a situation, the question is whether Anshula's future husband Rohan also has any connection with films? Know here.

Anshula's post

Anshula wrote on her Instagram profile, 'We met on an app. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! I said yes. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES!'

Education of Rohan Thakkar

Rohan Thakkar graduated with a degree in advertising and marketing from Flames University, Pune. After this, he went to Los Angeles, where he completed higher education in screenplay writing from the New York Film Academy in the year 2013.

Started his career in screenplay writing

When Rohan completed his studies in screenplay writing, he came to India and started working as a copywriter and social media marketing expert. Soon, he became active in the field of screenplay writing as well. Rohan worked as a writer for a short film named 'Novelist' in the year 2016. Apart from this, he also did writing work for short films like 'Never Too Late (2016)' and Nimbus (2018).

Association with Karan Johar's company

These days, Rohan Thakkar is associated with Karan Johar's production company Dharma Productions. He works for Dharmatic Entertainment as a freelance writer. For those who don't know, this is a digital company. In this way, Rohan Thakkar has also joined the film industry.

