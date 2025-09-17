Meet Marco fame Unni Mukundan, the actor playing PM Modi in biopic 'Maa Vande' Unni Mukundan, the Marco fame Malayalam star, has been announced as the actor who will play PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a new biopic titled Maa Vande was announced by the makers across social media platforms. Notably, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, best known for his roles in films like 'Marco', 'Meppadiyan', and 'Bombay March 12', will portray the role of PM Modi in the film.

However, the details regarding the film's release date are not known yet. Read on to learn more about Unni Mukundan.

Who is Unni Mukundan?

Unni Mukundan was born on September 22, 1987, in Thrissur, Kerala. He completed his graduation degree in English Literature and Journalism from Prajyoti Niketan College, Pudukad. He made his acting debut with the Tamil film 'Seedan' in 2011. Later, he featured in films like 'Bangkok Summer', 'Thatsamayam Oru Penkutty', 'Mallu Singh', 'The Hitlist', and others.

He then entered the Malayalam film industry with the action thriller film 'Bombay March 12', where he shared screen space with superstar Mammootty.

Unni Mukundan to play the role of PM Modi in 'Maa Vande'

The makers of the film 'Maa Vande' unveiled the first poster on Instagram with the caption that reads, 'A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages #MaaVande it is. Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May glory be revived and brighter things await.'

Unni Mukundan's known films and upcoming work front

The Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has worked in several films in his acting career so far. His notable performances include 'Marco', 'Bombay March 12', 'Yashoda', and Vikramadithyan'. His action thriller film 'Marco' was well-received by the audience at the time of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

The 37-year-old actor was last seen in 'Get Set Baby' alongside Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. The film was directed by Vinay Govind and holds an IMDb rating of 6.4. According to IMDb, Mukundan has several projects in the pipeline, which include 'Pappa', 'Nadada', 'Maa Vande' and others.

