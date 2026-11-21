In 1982, a budding singer named Rupa Biswas released an album titled Disco Jazz. The air felt right because it was the start of the disco pop era. The album included a song named Aaj Shanibar. Just when Biswas was hoping that people would queue up to buy her album, she met with a shocking truth - the album didn't sell the way she'd hoped for. While it changed her career trajectory, little did she know that a once-forgotten song would surface into the limelight - that too, after 44 years, in the recently released Grand Theft Auto VI.

Fans revisit Aaj Shanibar after Grand Theft Auto VI

The buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI has brought an unexpected Indian track into the spotlight. Rupa Biswas' Bengali disco song Aaj Shanibar, released in 1982, is part of the game's Worldwide FM radio station. The song, which failed to find an audience when it first came out, is now being discovered by listeners across the world.

The game's return to Vice City has already generated excitement among gamers. However, its music selection has also caught attention, particularly because of the inclusion of a track from India's disco era. Fans and gamers are now visiting the track on YouTube. Comments such as "Anyone here after the GTA 6 launch ???", "Yes, Today is really Saturday Who is here after GTA 6?", "She wrote and sang a banger 42 years ago, and we haven't heard of her," have been flooding the song's comment section on YT.

Rupa also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the recognition. “I feel so privileged to have Aaj Shanibar playing in GTA6!! Thank you to all my fans for their kind comments and well wishes.” Listen to the track here:

How Rupa Biswas' Aaj Shanibar went unnoticed in 1982

Rupa Biswas, born Sukla Biswas in 1955 in Malda, West Bengal, tried to establish herself in the Indian music industry during the 1980s. Her journey took an unexpected turn when she travelled to Canada with her family in 1981 for a holiday.

During the visit, Rupa performed at her brother's house. She later sang for three hours at the University of Calgary's Boris Roubakine Hall, where around 1,000 people had gathered. Among those in the audience were Grammy-winning musician Aashish Khan and his brother Pranesh.

Impressed by her performance, the Khan brothers encouraged Rupa to record an album. This led to Disco Jazz, which brought together Indian instruments such as the sarod and tabla with American funk and pop sounds. Aaj Shanibar emerged as one of its standout tracks.

However, the album did not receive the response Rupa had hoped for. The song struggled to find listeners, with Nazia Hassan's Aap Jaisa Koi dominating the music scene at the time.

The lack of recognition left Rupa disappointed. She even had to visit a record store herself to buy a cassette of her album, as nobody had contacted her about its release. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she recalled how the experience affected her, saying she “didn't have the energy to sing, to start over”.

Rupa eventually stepped away from pursuing a full-time music career. She married a textile engineer and had a son. She also worked occasionally as a freelance journalist. During business trips with her husband, she sometimes returned to performing under her old stage name.

Decades after its release, Aaj Shanibar has found a new audience through its inclusion in GTA VI.

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