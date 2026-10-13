When Ujjwal Nikam asked 'Who is this Rajkummar?' ahead of Prahaar, here's what happened next

The upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to hit theatres soon. Ahead of its release, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has made a revelation about his first reaction to learning that Rajkummar Rao would portray him in the film. Here is the full story.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Prahaar is based on the life of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Ahead of the film’s release, Nikam recalled how he reacted when director Avinash Arun told him that Rajkummar Rao would play him on screen.

Who is this Rajkummar: Ujjwal Nikam

When director Avinash Arun informed Ujjwal Nikam that Rajkummar Rao would be playing him in the film, Nikam did not know who the actor was. Speaking to NDTV, he recalled asking the director, "Avinash-ji, who is this Rajkummar?"

Arun then told him about Rajkummar Rao’s career and body of work. After hearing the director praise the actor, Nikam visited the film's set one day to watch the shoot, where he saw Rao perform and met him in person. He was deeply impressed by the actor’s work.

What did Ujjwal Nikam say in praise of Rajkummar Rao?

Praising Rajkummar Rao, Ujjwal Nikam said, "He is a down-to-earth and simple person. He has no airs of stardom. He is a true actor." He also praised the director for choosing Rao for the role, saying he believed Arun had selected the right actor to portray him on screen.

How did Rajkummar Rao prepare for the role?

Rajkummar Rao, meanwhile, said he did not spend much time with Ujjwal Nikam before the film's shoot. Instead, he watched videos of Nikam to understand his speaking style and personality and portray him more convincingly on screen.

When will Prahaar be released?

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, Prahaar brings Ujjwal Nikam's story to the big screen. Nikam is known for his role as a public prosecutor in several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case involving Ajmal Kasab.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat. Prahaar is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

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Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam gets a new release date; film stars Rajkummar Rao in lead role