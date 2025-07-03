When Tigmanshu Dhulia played Shah Rukh Khan's father for Anand L Rai | Birthday Special Renowned filmmaker-actor-writer Tigmanshu Dhulia is celebrating his 58th birthday on July 3, 2025. Read further to know about the time when the 'Gangs of Waseeypur' actor played the role of SRK's father.

New Delhi:

Tigmanshu Dhulia is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, who is celebrated for his work as a filmmaker, writer and actor. He is widely known as a director of critically acclaimed films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Haasil'. He is also known for his role as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's cult classic film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Over the years, Dhulia has also carved a unique space for himself as an actor. On his 58th birthday, let's take a look at the time when he played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in Aanand L Rai's film.

When Tigmanshu Dhulia portrays the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father

Tigmanshu has shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Zero'. In the romantic comedy drama film, 'Zero', Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man from Meerut. While on the other hand, Tigmanshu played the role of his father, named Ashok Singh, who is a strict and practical man.

It is significant to note that despite being a supporting character, Dhulia's performance was well-received by the audience. His performance in 'Zero' is a reminder of how even a limited screen time can leave a lasting impact on viewers.

About the 2018 movie 'Zero'

Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Zero' follows the story of a vertically challenged bachelor named Bauua Singh, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery through his relationships with two women, Aafia, a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy, and a film star named Babita Kumari. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Katrina Kaif, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

In his acting career so far, Tigmanshu has featured in several television series and films, including 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Tandav', 'Holy Cow', 'Black, White & Gray: Love Kills', among others. He will be next seen in Namashi Chakraborthy's film 'Ghost: A Haunting Love Story', co-starring Namashi Chakraborthy, Mithun Chakraborty and Dipika Singh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Is 'Metro In Dino' a sequel? Here's all you need to know about this multi-starrer