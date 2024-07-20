When Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao faced real paranormal experience while shooting 'Stree'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 will release in cinemas on August 15, 2024

Stree 2's trailer was unveiled by its makers earlier this week. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. The director in a recent talk with IANS revealed a paranormal experience during the shoot of the OG film, Stree. According to the Stateman, while shooting in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the cast and crew of the film were warned by locals to avoid filming at an abandoned street.

''A day prior to our shoot, a few locals came to me and told that the street we had picked up for the shoot was haunted and no one goes there," director Amar Kaushik told IANS. "Since we had to shoot a night scene, they were particularly worried. However, we went ahead with the shoot as the location perfectly suited our requirements, but that particular night we faced a lot of difficulties while shooting," he added.

Stree 2 trailer

The trailer gives a perfect peek into what audiences can expect from this horror comedy, which sees Rao reprise his role of ‘Vicky’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. Ever since the trailer landed on the internet, it has left the audiences mighty excited for the film to hit the theatres on August 15.

Clash at box office

It is a treat for moviegoers this Independence Day, as two other big films are releasing in cinemas alongside Stree 2. However, these films are expected to be affected heavily by the clash at the box office. Apart from Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa are releasing on August 15, 2024.

