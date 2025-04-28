When Samantha Ruth Prabhu refused Rs 200 crore alimony and became first actress to do so | Birthday Special Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejected the alimony she was supposed to get from Naga Chaitanya after her divorce, but despite this, she was accused of extorting alimony and signing a pre-nup.

Award-winning actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987 in Chennai's Pallavaram. She is celebrating her 38th birthday. The actress started her career in the film industry with the Telugu film 'Ye Maya Chesave' in 2010. Samantha Ruth Prabhu did her early education in Chennai and to improve the financial condition of the family, she chose the field of modelling and acting. In October 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya for almost dating him for almost six years. But within 4 years, this power couple got divorced. It was alleged that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had extorted Rs 250 crore from Naga Chaitanya as alimony.

Samantha Prabhu spoke openly about her personal life in Koffee with Karan. When she was asked about one of the worst rumours of her life, Samantha said that after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, it was said about her that she had collected an alimony of Rs 250 crore. 'Not only this, people were also saying that I have signed a pre-nup,' the actress added. During the interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that after the divorce, she was going to get an alimony of Rs 200 crore, but she rejected it and she did not sign any kind of pre-nup.

Last year, Samantha was seen with Varun Dhawan in the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Earlier also she had also played the role of a terrorist in 'Family Man 2'. Soon she will also be seen in a web series named 'Rakht Brahmand'. Even before acting in these web series, the Hindi belt audience knew Samantha as several of her South films were dubbed in Hindi and were also liked by the audiences.

