When Sai Pallavi turned down fairness cream ad offer worth crores | Birthday Special

Award-winning actor Sai Pallavi is one of the successful actresses of the film industry. Born on 9 May 1992, she was a doctor before entering the acting world. She remains in controversy due to her outspoken style, but do you know the actress had said no to a fairness cream advertisement? Yes! Sai Pallavi was offered by a company to advertise a fairness cream in the year 2019, for which she was getting Rs 2 to 3 crore. However, the actress turned down the advertisement, saying that she would not promote such things.

In an interview, Pallavi revealed that she is not in favour of wearing too much makeup. The actress believes that she is an Indian and the colour she has been given is right. The actress's decision was praised on social media and users called it her best decision. Sai is praised for her acting, beauty and simple style. Among the many honours she has received are two South Indian International Movie Awards and six Filmfare Awards South.

Despite completing her medical studies from Tbilisi State Medical University in 2016, which is recognised by the Medical Council of India. She is yet to register as a medical practitioner in India. Sai Pallavi is fluent in Tamil, English, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Georgian. The actress had said that there was no trained dancer. But she always wanted to do something that gave her a chance to dance. She participated in many cultural programs in school and then participated in the dance reality show 'Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva' on Vijay TV in 2008 and was a finalist in the 'Dhee Ultimate' dance show (D4) on ETV in 2009.

Pallavi made her debut with the 2005 film 'Kasturi Maan'. After this, she never looked back and has worked in films like Kali, Middle Class, Mari, Love Story, Shyam Singh Roy, Gargi, Amaran and Thandel. If we look at Sai Pallavi's upcoming projects, she will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. In the film, she will be in the role of Mata Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Lord Rama. 'KGF' star Yash is playing the role of Lankapati Ravana in 'Ramayana'.

