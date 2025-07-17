When Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor fought on a flight for piece of cake, Vir Das shares hilarious story Do you know that Rishi Kapoor quarrelled with his wife Neetu on the flight over a piece of cake? Emmy Award winner Vir Das shared the funny story in a recent podcast.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had a bit of a tough temperament, which is not hidden from anyone. But he had a love marriage with his wife Neetu Kapoor. Do you know that a fight broke out between Neetu and Rishi Kapoor on the flight itself over a piece of cake? Yes! Stand-up comedian Vir Das shared the hilarious throwback story from when the veteran actor got so angry that he left his business class seat to sit with him.

Recently, on Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan's 'Moment of Silence' podcast, Vir Das recalled his meeting with Rishi Kapoor. Vir Das played a small role with Rishi Kapoor in 'Namastey London', and the late veteran actor had said that the comedian would achieve great success. Years later, Vir met Rishi again on a flight and recalled how Rishi Kapoor argued with Neetu Kapoor over a piece of cake.

Neetu-Rishi fought over cake

Recalling the argument between the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Vir Das said, 'I was sitting in the back of the flight and just like in the front of the flight, I could hear some chit-chit between the couple in the business class that ‘You cannot eat cake.’ ‘I want to eat cake.’ ‘You are not allowed to eat cake. The doctor has forbidden me from eating cake.’ ‘I want cake. What nonsense?’ Then Rishi Kapoor stood up and said hey, Veer.’ He came and sat next to me and told me this story. He said, ‘You know, actors who started with me are big stars now,’ and he gave me a list of people who debuted with him. Then, at some point, he said, ‘Will you eat your cake?’ Then Rishi Kapoor ate my cake.'

When Vir Das met Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Namaste London

Recalling his 'Namaste London' days, Vir Das said, 'Rishi Kapoor said, ‘Son, what is your name?’ I said, ‘Sir, Vir Das.’ He said, ‘Son, shake hands with me.’ When you shake hands with Rishi Kapoor, you become Tina Munim from ‘Karz’. Do you understand what I am saying? All your masculine energy goes away and you become his heroine at that moment. So, I was shaking hands with him and I thought, ‘This is the guy from ‘Karz’, right?’ I shook hands with him, and he said, ‘Son, you are a very good actor. Shake hands with me and promise me that you will keep acting.’

Also Read: What is the 'Janaki vs State Of Kerala' case? Here's everything you need to know about the Malayalam film