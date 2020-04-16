When Chris Hemsworth says 'Mujhpar Bharosha Karte Ho' in Extraction Hindi Trailer, watch

As the world waits to be extracted from this seemingly never-ending lockdown, cinema lovers are also eagerly waiting for the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Netflix original, Extraction to drop on the OTT platform on April 24. That it also stars Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi alongside the Thor actor, just makes it extra-special for Indian audiences. Amid all the excitement, the Extraction hindi trailer has surely made all of us extrememy excited.

Chris Hemsworth is seen rescuing the son of a drug lord in the new action-thriller set in India and Bangladesh. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is about weapon dealers and drug traffickers. The Hollywood actor mouthing Hindi dialogues such as 'Mujhpar Bharosha Karte Ho' in the Hindi trailer is just unmissable, Watch it here.

Recently, Randeep shared a behind the scenes video of Extraction where he looks totally unrecognisable in a never-seen-before avatar. He captioned it, “Here’s a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction Weeks of rehearsals and some close calls, no cuts between sequences, sheer precision, the Director hanging on straps and even choking down on ropes along with action.जाम होगे थे कती Shooting was like being on a roller coaster or maybe even a video game. Brutal but exhilarating! Here’s a big shout out to the action team of #Extraction".

Extraction is set in India and Bangladesh and has been extensively shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It is also shot in Thailand. This is Sam Hargrave's directorial debut and has been produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Extraction will start streaming on Netflix from April 24.

