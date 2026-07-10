What to watch today as Dhamaal 4, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ikka, I Nobody, Balti, Dose and more release

New Delhi:

Here we are again with yet another lineup of movies to watch this Friday. The weekly list includes a variety of movies from different languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Korean and English, ranging from funny to thrilling movies. If you are curious about which movies make it to your weekend viewing list, then keep reading.

Dhamaal 4

One of the week's biggest theatrical attractions is Dhamaal 4. The latest chapter in the popular comedy franchise brings back its trademark blend of outrageous situations, larger-than-life characters and chaotic humour. Fans of the series can expect another fast-paced ride packed with comic confusion and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Evil Dead Burn

Evil Dead Burn is being released in theaters today for those who love horror movies. As the new addition to the popular series, Evil Dead Burn will offer fans a taste of the supernatural that will scare you.

Moana

Disney's Moana also makes its theatrical debut in a live-action avatar. Reimagining the much-loved animated film, the adventure follows Moana's journey across the ocean as she sets out to protect her people and discover her true calling.

I, Nobody

Malayalam crime thriller I, Nobody is another new theatrical release today. Combining elements of mystery with suspense, the film is another addition to the rising numbers of movies from this region that are making their way to the big screen.

Ikka

This movie is releasing on Netflix at 12:30 PM, featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in a courtroom drama. The film is expected to appeal to viewers who enjoy intense dramas driven by strong performances.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Also premiering on Netflix is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, the romantic comedy mixes relationship drama with humour, making it a light-hearted option for a relaxed weekend watch.

Balti

After spending several months in theatres, Balti has finally arrived on SonyLIV today. Shane Nigam plays Udhayan, a kabaddi player whose life changes unexpectedly after a tournament victory draws him into the orbit of a local financier with questionable dealings. Directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, the film also features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren and Poornima Indrajith in key roles.

Dose

Malayalam medical crime thriller Dose begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha today onwards. Starring Siju Wilson and Jagadish, the film brings together crime, investigation and medical drama in a story that unfolds through unexpected twists.

Parimala & Co

Tamil comedy thriller Parimala & Co premieres on ZEE5. Led by Urvashi, Jayaram and an ensemble cast, the film promises a mix of humour, mystery and quirky situations as the story progresses.

The Apartment Job

Netflix's Korean mystery-crime drama The Apartment Job follows an aspiring lawyer whose seemingly routine work opens the door to a much bigger corruption scandal. As the investigation deepens, so do the risks.

Land of Football

Among this week's non-fiction releases is Land of Football, which premieres on JioHotstar. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the Malayalam documentary series looks beyond professional football to tell the story of the people who have kept Kerala's football culture alive for generations.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 records decent Day 1 advance booking; Ajay Devgn's film grosses over Rs 4 crore in India