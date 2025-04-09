What is Phule movie controversy? Here's why Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's movie is being delayed Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's movie Phule that was supposed to be released on April 11 has been delayed.

The upcoming film Phule is based on the struggle for social reform of cinema revolutionist Jyoti Savitribai Phule. In the movie, actor Prateek Gandhi will play the role of Mahatma Phule and actress Patralekha will be seen in the role of Savitribai Phule. Meanwhile, controversy has intensified on the release of this film, Anand Dave, Brahmin Federation President has alleged that Phule film promotes casteism. Moreover, the director and producers of the film met former state minister Chhagan Bhujbal to discuss the matter. For the time being, the film that was supposed to be released on April 11 has been delayed.

What is the controversy?

The much-awaited trailer of Phule, produced by Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsman Productions has been released and is receiving a tremendous response on social media. Soon after the trailer was released, Anand Dave pointed out problems in the film and said that the film was promoting casteism. He also demanded that the help of the black Brahmin community should be shown in the film. Anand Dave went ahead and said that the film should not have a one-sided storyline, but should be inclusive.

Cinema producers and directors visited Chhagan Bhujbal

In Mumbai, the directors and producers of Phule, the film based on the life of Mahatma Phule, met the senior leader of the Nationalist Congress and former minister of the state, Chhagan Bhujbal. 'Cinematic liberty is taken in every film, each director takes only as much of the fact is shown in the film,' film director Anant Mahadevan expressed his opinion. Director Anant Mahadevan was accompanied by producers Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha and co-producer Rohan Godambe.

What did Chhagan Bhujbal say?

'This is a Hindi film based on the life of Mahatma Phule. It seems that the director and the rest of the group have put in a lot of hard work, hence this film should be seen by all, Mahatma is a great work, not only in the country but it should reach all over the world,' former minister Chhagan Bhujbal said.

