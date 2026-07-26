What can fans expect from Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 ending? Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari answers at Comic-Con

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has generated immense buzz among fans across the world. The makers recently held a special trailer launch event in Delhi, further building excitement for the film.

More recently, the Ramayana team, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, attended San Diego Comic-Con. During the event, Tiwari shared a major update about the film's ending, teasing fans with a glimpse of what they can expect when the epic arrives in theatres.

What can fans expect from Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 ending?

During the conversation, Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the team has decided to end Ramayana Part 1 on a cliffhanger so that audiences leave the theatre wanting to see what happens next. He said, "Where we leave in part one is something which is, you can call it a cliffhanger, something which will make people want to watch the part two the moment they leave the theatre."

He further added, "Its story deserves two parts and cannot be told in only one. We just decided this probably would be the best part where we can leave it at for part one and leave the rest of that as a part two."

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about Ramayana run-time?

Notably, Ramayana will be released as a two-part film, with the first instalment arriving during Diwali 2026 and the second during Diwali 2027. In an interview with media outlets, including Collider, in Los Angeles, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Ramayana will be released in two parts and will feature nearly six hours of epic storytelling, visuals and action. While the makers have not officially announced the runtime of either film, it is expected that Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 could each have a runtime of around three hours.

Sharing the details about the film, Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Ram in the epic, said, "Ramayana is not anything but 'Lord of the Rings', you know, our biggest epic movie, coming from our country, and it was just a teaser. We have six hours of epic visuals and action, emotions. It makes you learn to become a better son, better husband, better brother; it is basically the victory of good over evil."

Ramayana: Cast and crew details

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film features a star-studded cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva in pivotal roles

It is produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Kannada superstar Yash, with the screenplay written by Sridhar Raghavan. The music is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

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Two years of yoga, hours of meditation: How Ranbir Kapoor prepared himself to play Lord Rama