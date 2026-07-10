West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan meets Rajesh Sharma in hospital after actor's health scare

New Delhi:

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan visited actor Rajesh Sharma in a Kolkata hospital after the latter fell ill during the shooting of an upcoming film which features Prabhas. The Minister met the actor, enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

On Friday, the minister also shared a picture from his visit on social media. The image showed him interacting with actor Rajesh Sharma and presenting him with flowers. The actor appeared to be conscious and was seen greeting the Minister, seemingly acknowledging his concern.

WB minister Indranil Khan visits Rajesh Sharma in hospital

Taking to his X handle, West Bengal minister Indranil Khan posted a photograph from the hospital visit, where he met the actor following his sudden health scare. He took flowers for Rajesh Sharma and wished him a speedy recovery. In his post, he wrote, "Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada's best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery."

Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after insect bite during Prabhas' film shoot

Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after his health reportedly deteriorated following a possible insect bite on the sets of Prabhas' film at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a high-level investigation and questioned whether appropriate safety and emergency medical protocols were followed on set.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also expressed concern for his friend Rajesh Sharma's health. Sharing a picture with the actor on his X handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai."

President of AICWA Suresh Shyamlal Gupta also requested Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to order a high-level investigation into the matter. The statement read, "The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority. If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability."

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