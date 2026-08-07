Were Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh and Shilpa missing from the Lock Upp 2 success party? Farah Khan shares proof

New Delhi:

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa concluded on August 5 with Shreya Kalra lifting the winner's trophy. Following the grand finale, Farah Khan hosted a success party to celebrate the show's successful season, bringing together contestants, producer Ekta Kapoor and several celebrity guests.

Farah later shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram. However, fans quickly noticed that Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat were missing from the video, sparking several questions in the comments section. A day later, Farah shared another video from the party featuring Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat. However, Shilpa Shinde was still nowhere to be seen.

Farah Khan shares Lock Upp 2 success party video after fans ask about finalists' absence

After receiving numerous comments, Farah Khan posted another video from the party with the caption, "Lock Upp party episode 2." This time, the video opened with Akanksha Choudhary, followed by Yogesh Rawat. In Yogesh's clip, Farah joked about him arriving very late to the party, to which he apologised.

Farah also shared a picture of Akanksha posing with Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra. Shivangi was also seen posing with her close friend Jannat Zubair and Farah Khan.

The second video also prompted reactions from fans. One user wrote, "Last video mein itna comment kiya. She had to make a separate video for them." Another commented, "Akku spotted finallyyyyyyyyyyyy," while one fan called Akanksha and Yogesh the "Actual stars of the show. The TRP." Another wrote, "The contestants are so goated that she had to make another post for them."

Although Akanksha Choudhary and Yogesh Rawat appeared in Farah's second video, Shilpa Shinde was still absent, leaving fans wondering whether she attended the Lock Upp 2 success party at all.

For the unversed, Farah Khan shared the first video from the Lock Upp 2 success party with the caption, "Epic success party for an epic season." The clip featured several contestants, including winner Shreya Kalra and producer Ekta Kapoor.

Moreover, Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Sunita Ahuja, Madhuri Jain Grover, Shresta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly, Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid, Pamela Serreno, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda were among those seen at the party. Celebrity guests including Arjun Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone also attended the celebration.

Shreya Kalra wins Netflix's Lock Upp 2

Content creator and TV personality Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa after defeating the other finalists in the grand finale held on August 5. Along with the trophy, she also took home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Also Read:

Farah Khan throws Lock Upp 2 success party after grand finale; Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among guests