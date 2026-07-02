Welcome to the Jungle leads the July 1 box office as Cocktail 2 remains strong, Supergirl sees modest run

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle continued to dominate the domestic box office on Wednesday, July 1, although the comedy registered another drop in collections. The Ahmed Khan directorial remained the highest-grossing film of the day, while Cocktail 2 maintained a steady run and moved closer to the Rs 90 crore milestone.

Meanwhile, Hollywood release Supergirl struggled to attract audiences in India, and Main Vaapas Aaunga and Maa Intti Bangaram continued their theatrical runs. Have a look at the box office report of July 1, 2026.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 6

Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 6 crore on its sixth day in theatres, according to Sacnilk. The film had earned Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday, indicating a noticeable dip in collections ahead of the arrival of new releases. With this, the Akshay Kumar-led entertainer has taken its total domestic collection to Rs 87.50 crore. Besides Akshay, the ensemble cast includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Farida Jalal.

Supergirl box office collection day 6

Hollywood release Supergirl continued to struggle at the Indian box office. After collecting Rs 33 lakh on its fifth day, the film's earnings dropped further on Wednesday, with collections becoming negligible. Directed by Craig Gillespie and headlined by Milly Alcock, Supergirl has collected Rs 5.20 crore in India so far. The film has not managed to replicate the popularity enjoyed by previous Superman films.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 13

Homi Adajania's romantic drama Cocktail 2 earned Rs 1.40 crore on its 13th day, down from Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday. The film's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 88.15 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 90 crore mark. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 20

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its stable run by collecting Rs 1.40 crore on its 20th day in cinemas. The Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina-starrer has now amassed Rs 50.95 crore at the domestic box office.

Maa Intti Bangaram box office collection day 13

Samantha's Telugu film Maa Intti Bangaram earned Rs 1.30 crore on its 13th day of release. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film has collected Rs 52.80 crore in India so far, maintaining a consistent run at the box office.

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