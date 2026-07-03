Welcome to the Jungle holds strong on July 2; Supergirl, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram struggle at box office

New Delhi:

The Thursday box office continued on a steady note on July 2, with Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle continuing its steady run and holding its ground despite competition. On the other hand, Supergirl, Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram witnessed a slower day at the ticket windows, struggling to attract audiences as their collections dipped on Thursday.

Here's a look at how much these films earned on July 2, 2026, at the Indian box office.

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 7

Amid the competition, Akshay Kumar's comedy drama Welcome to the Jungle maintained its momentum at the box office on its seventh day, July 2, 2026. The film saw a slight drop in its collection compared to the previous day. After collecting Rs 6.15 crore on Day 6, it earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 7. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 92.90 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached Rs 137.07 crore. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and has a star-studded cast of more than 30 actors, including Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

Supergirl box office collection Day 7

The Hollywood superhero action film Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, had a slow start at the Indian box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.05 crore on its opening day and earned Rs 0.28 crore on its seventh day, Thursday, July 2, 2026. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film also features David Corenswet, Eve Ridley, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 14

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama film Cocktail 2, which hit theatres on June 19, 2026, has slowed down at the box office, earning in single digits in its third week. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore on Day 14 across 3,378 shows, bringing its total collection to Rs 89.40 crore. The film has grossed Rs 135.92 crore worldwide.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection Day 14

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has been struggling at the box office in recent days. Amid the competition, the film has earned Rs 53.95 crore in India. It collected Rs 1.15 crore on Day 14 across 2,167 shows. In terms of its worldwide collection, the film has minted Rs 86.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Also Read: Welcome to the Jungle leads the July 1 box office as Cocktail 2 remains strong, Supergirl sees modest run