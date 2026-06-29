How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn on its first weekend? Check Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram box office

New Delhi:

Bollywood witnessed an eventful day at the box office as Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram continued their theatrical run with steady collections.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 3 box office

Ahmed Khan-directed and Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle was released with an ensemble cast on June 26. On Day 3, Welcome To The Jungle earned a net of Rs 24.75 crore across 10,867 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 76.50 crore, while its India net collection now stands at Rs 63.75 crore. Overseas, the comedy entertainer collected Rs 6.00 crore on its third day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.70 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 93.20 crore.

The film stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Aditya Singh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Cocktail 2 inches closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone in India

On Day 10, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 added Rs 4.40 crore net from 3,979 shows. The film has now collected Rs 99.25 crore gross in India, while its India net total stands at Rs 83.15 crore. In the overseas market, the romantic drama earned Rs 0.85 crore on its tenth day, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 27.60 crore. With these numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 126.85 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram maintains a steady run

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 5.30 crore net on Day 10 across 2,402 shows. The film's total India gross collection now stands at Rs 55.86 crore, while its India net collection has touched Rs 48.25 crore. The film also brought in Rs 1.00 crore overseas on its tenth day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.85 crore. This has helped Maa Inti Bangaaram register a worldwide gross collection of Rs 78.71 crore so far.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle crosses Rs 30 cr; Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram hold steady on Saturday