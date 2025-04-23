Wednesday S2 teaser trailer out: Jenna Ortega 'returns to the scene of crime' | Watch The official teaser trailer of Netflix's Wednesday: Season 2 has been released on Wednesday. Jenna Ortega is back on the scene of the crime in the second instalment of the horror comedy show.

Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega is all set to hit the digital screens as Wednesday Addams again in the second instalment of Netflix's hit series Wednesday. The makers of the horror-comedy show dropped the teaser for Wednesday: Season 2 on April 23, 2025. Released by Netflix, the teaser has already started creating a buzz across social media.

Starring Jenna Ortega, the series is set to explore the adventures of the Addams family’s eldest daughter, Wednesday Addams, and from the looks of it, audiences are in for a rollercoaster ride. With stunning visuals, an intense background score, and a hint of mystery, the teaser sets the tone perfectly for what’s to come.

The second instalment of Wednesday is slated to premiere in two parts exclusively on OTT giant Netflix. The official teaser trailer of Wednesday: Season 2 has garnered thousands of views on the online video sharing platform YouTube.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Social media reacts

Fans were quick to react and seemed impressed with Jenna Ortega in the teaser trailer. Several social media users expressed their excitement and wrote that they couldn't wait for the Wednesday season 2. Taking to the X handle, one user wrote, 'The trailer is very good, waiting for Wednesday season 2.'

However, netizens didn't like the unique two-part release plan for the series. Reacting to this, Twitter user commented, 'Jenna is back as Wednesday finally I don’t like that we’re splitting up season 2 up into parts though #wednesdaynetflix.'

Wednesday: Season 2 release date

The horror-comedy show will be released in two parts. Part I will be released on August 6, 2025; however, the second part of Wednesday: Season II will hit the screens on September 3, 2025. For the unversed, the first season of the Wednesday series was released in the year 2022.

