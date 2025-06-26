War 2: YRF shares new poster features Hrithik, Kiara and Jr NTR, countdown for release begins Taking to the social media platforms, the makers of Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 have released the first look posters of the lead cast on Thursday.

New Delhi:

The makers of the action thriller film 'War 2' have shared the first look posters on various social media platforms on Thursday. The first look posters of the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, 'War 2', feature Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan and South superstar Jr NTR in new avatars. By sharing the separate posters of the lead cast, the makers mentioned that the 50-day countdown of the most anticipated film has officially started. Read further to know the details.

Notably, the film, which is the second instalment of the 2019 Bollywood film 'War', is slated to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is written by Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), and the music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared the first look poster on his Instagram handle, and the caption of the post reads, "This time he’s ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you? The countdown begins now. #50DaystoWar2 Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

Check the post below:

Social media users were quick to react to this post and expressed their excitement regarding the 'War 2' release in the comment section. One user wrote, "Baap of Screen Presence." Another user commented, "I am so excited war 2 Movie."

For the unversed, last month, the makers of the film released the official teaser of the film 'War 2' on the occasion of Jr NTR's 42nd birthday. The 1-minute and 34-second teaser showcases the action-packed performance of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. However, the female lead, Kiara Advani, who is also playing the love interest of Hrithik, was seen in a metallic-coloured bikini.

