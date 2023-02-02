Waiting for Shehzada? Watch Allu Arjun's original Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for free in Hindi on YouTube

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of his biggest hits in Telugu

Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles is all set to release in cinema halls on February 17. Meanwhile, the makers of the Telugu original film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have announced the YouTube release of its Hindi version, which will be available for free viewing from February 2. Shehzada is the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. If you are waiting to watch Shehzada you must check out Allu Arjun's biggest hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo first on YouTube. Know all the details regarding the film here.

What is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo about?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which has Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu playing lead roles, is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by Allu. It follows the life of Allu Arjun's character, Bantu who is hated and neglected by his father. He later learns that he was swapped as an infant and his biological father is an affluent businessman. Now, his life takes a turn when he returns to his palatial house and life of affluence. The Telugu original film, released in 2020, emerged as one the highest-grossing Indian films of that year. Its Netflix release made it even more popular.

When to watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for free on YouTube?

Earlier as well, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release on YouTube was stalled. But now, Goldmines Telefilms, one of the biggest production houses in the South film industry, has confirmed its YouTube release via a video.

It will stream on the Goldmines YouTube channel from February 2. Fans will surely be looking forward to 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun's film's release on YouTube after much wait.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of Pusha: The Rule, directed by Sukumar.

