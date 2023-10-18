Waheeda Rehman gets SPECIAL mention from PM Modi as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A collage featuring PM Modi, President Murmu, and Waheeda Rehman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated all the recipients of the 69th National Film Awards. PM Modi gave a special mention to the veteran actor, Waheeda Rehman, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to all those honoured with the 69th National Film Awards. Each awardee has made exemplary contributions to Indian cinema. I would also like to specially congratulate Waheeda Rehman Ji on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award."

On Tuesday, President Murmu congratulated all the awardees on Twitter, now X, and also shared her photos with them. The official handle of the President of India tweeted, "President Droupadi Murmu presented 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi. She also conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021 on Ms Waheeda Rehman. The President said that films are the most effective medium to spread awareness and sensitivity."

On Tuesday, Waheeda Rehman got emotional as she received a standing ovation at the 69th National Film Awards. In her speech, the veteran actor said, "Honourable Minister Anurag Thakur ji aur saare jury members ka main bahut- bahut shukriyada karti hoon, unhone mukhe award diya. I feel very honoured and very humble. Aaj jis mukaam pe main khadi hai, ye saara meri pyaari indusry ki vajah se hain. Mujhe luckily bahut ache top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, dialogue writers, music directors aur sangeetkaar, sabka bahut sahara mila, bahut izzat di, bahut pyaar diya."

In September, Information and Broadcast minister Anurag Thakur announced that Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. In a tweet, Thakur hailed Rehman's contributions to the Indian Cinema and wrote, "Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera."

