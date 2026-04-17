Vyah Karwado Ji song out: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur lead wedding anthem from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

New Delhi:

Earlier this week, the audience got the first-ever glimpse of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars his son, Varun Dhawan, with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the leads. Now, the makers have dropped a new track from the film titled Vyah Karwado Ji.

Vyah Karwado Ji from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai out

Featuring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur, Vyah Karwado Ji is packed with colour, chaos, and full-on celebratory energy. Varun brings his trademark swagger, while Mrunal matches the vibe with ease.

Sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics by Vayu and music by White Noise Collectives, Vyah Karwado Ji might be the wedding playlist of the season.

Mika Singh, producer Ramesh Taurani talk about Vyah Karwado Ji

Kumar Taurani of Tips Music Ltd. said, “Tips has a vast repertoire and many iconic wedding songs. I feel Vyah Karva Do is going to be another great addition to our lovely catalogue and will surely create its place in audiences' happiest memories. Mika has brought his trademark energy, and with Varun’s charisma and energetic dance, it’s a sure shot for us. Asees’s vocals and Mrunal’s feature bring a new freshness to the audio and video, respectively.”

Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films Ltd. added, “We’re thrilled to present this vibrant Indian wedding anthem. From crafting the music to bringing it alive on screen, it’s been a collective effort by so many talented people. We’re excited to finally share this celebration with the audience.’’

Mika Singh shared, “Yeh gaana full-on shaadi vibes hai! It has that desi masti and energy that makes every celebration bigger.”

Asees Kaur said, “Wedding songs are such a special reward for any artist, you become a part of people’s happiest memories. I had so much fun recording this with Mika Ji, excited to bring another wedding banger this year, especially my second one with Varun Dhawan.”

Lyricist Vayu explained, “With ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’, the thought was simple, jawani nikalti jaa rahi hai, toh vyah karwa do ji! It’s that fun, relatable nudge wrapped in a festive vibe. I’m really happy it’s turned into such a banger that people can instantly connect with.”

White Noise Collectives added, “With this track, we wanted to create a sound that feels grand yet instantly catchy. ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ is designed to bring people to the dance floor; it has the energy of a big fat Indian wedding with a fresh, contemporary twist.”

When is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releasing?

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK), the film is gearing up for release on May 22.

Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde promise a fun ride