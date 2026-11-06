Vivek Oberoi calls Ramayana a 'MahaYagya' for Indian culture, says playing Vidyutjiva is his 'small Ahuti'

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who played the role of Vidyutjiva in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has praised the film and its team in a social media post. Calling the project a 'MahaYagya' for Indian culture, the actor said that playing Vidyutjiva was his small 'Ahuti' in the grand project. He also praised Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and the entire team for their work in bringing the epic story to the big screen.

Vivek Oberoi calls Ramayana a 'MahaYagya' for Indian culture

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Vivek expressed his admiration for the scale of the project and the people associated with it. Describing Ramayana as a 'MahaYagya' for Bhartiya culture, the actor said he feels fortunate to be a part of a project that celebrates India's rich cultural heritage.

Vivek also thanked producer Namit Malhotra for giving him the opportunity to be part of the film. Describing his role as Vidyutjiva as a small 'Ahuti' to this "Mahayagya". He wrote, "My brother Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is not just a film, it’s a MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture & values and playing Vidyuthjiva is my small Ahuti in this Mahayagya! Thank you for pushing me to do this bhai! (sic)."

Comparing it with James Cameron's Avatar, Vivek wrote, "Thank you for dreaming big and bringing the story of Shri Ram to the world on such an extraordinary scale. The world of Avatar may be a creation of imagination, but the world of Shri Ram is our civilisation, our heritage and our truth. What a defining moment for Indian cinema! (sic)."

What did Vivek Oberoi say about Ranbir, Sai and Yash's performances in Ramayana?

Vivek had special words of praise for his co-stars Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Praising Yash's portrayal of Ravana, the actor compared his growth from playing Rocky to taking on the role of the demon king. He wrote, "Yashaaaa! My brother! From Rocky to Ravan, what a phenomenal growth, man! You absolutely nailed it! The grandeur, power and presence you bring to Ravan are something else. I could feel Ravan's might on screen. It was wonderful sharing screen space with you, brother. That scene with the 10 talking heads of Ravan, uff! Just brilliant! What a fabulous performance, bhai!"

The Krrish 3 actor also praised Ranbir Kapoor for his portrayal of Lord Rama and said that the actor brought grace, dignity and divinity to the character. He wrote, "There may have been curiosity about how you would portray our beloved Shri Ram, but after watching you yesterday, I can simply say, I saw my Ram ji on screen. You brought such grace, dignity and divinity to the character. In the scene you realise Dashrath ji is dead, you brought tears to my eyes, brother!"

He also had words of appreciation for Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita in the film. Praising her performance, Vivek wrote, "Sai Pallavi – The innocence, grace and purity that we associate with Sita Maa are beautifully reflected in your portrayal. What a graceful and heartfelt performance! You surprised me with your agility in the battle scenes, warrior princess!"

(Image Source : VIVEK OBEROI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrabs taken from Vivek Oberoi's Instagram post.

More about Ramayana

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, among others. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first instalment in the two-part epic was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, and the second part will arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2028.

Ramayana Day 2 box office collection in India

As of 7 pm on November 6, Ramayana has collected Rs 30.10 crore in India, bringing its total collection to Rs 94.95 crore. These figures are expected to increase as the data for evening and night shows are awaited. The film is currently running across 18,346 shows in India. On its Day 1, Ranbir Kapoor's film minted Rs 64.85 crore across 25,200 shows.

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Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Check final India and worldwide opening figures