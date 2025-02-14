Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani postpone Pune concert after 'small accident', apologise to fans

Follow us on Image Source : X Vishal and Shekhar postpone Pune concert

Musician Vishal Dadlani recently became a victim of an accident. Due to the injury, he also had to postpone his show. The show was scheduled to be held on March 2 in Pune, but now it has been cancelled. Vishal was also accompanied by his music partner Sheykhar Ravjiani on this concert, but the two took to their Instagram profile to share a joint note, apologising to their fans. The two composers promised Pune fans to come back soon when Dadlani would recover from the 'small accident'.

Vishal's Instagram post

Vishal informed the fans about this change through his Instagram story. However, he did not give any specific information about his injury. "I had a small accident. I will be back soon. I will keep updating you all," read his Instagram stories. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The concert will be rescheduled, and we’ll share the new date very soon," read their Insta post. After this accident, fans were seen expressing their concern about Vishal's health on social media.

Organisers reacted

'Just Urban', which was organising the concert, has also reacted to this situation. They informed that Vishal Dadlani is undergoing treatment and he is recovering from this accident. Also, the organisers assured that the concert will be rescheduled soon.

Talking about the work front, Vishal has composed superhit music for many films along with Shekhar in films like Fighter, Student of The Year, Om Shanti Om and Hasee Toh Phasee among others. He has also sung many chartbuster songs as a singer, including Kurbaan title track, Jee Le Zara and Jhoome Jo Pathaan among others. Apart from this, Vishal has also appeared as a judge in many singing reality shows.

