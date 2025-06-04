Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's support: After post match appreciation, 'RCBian' dedicates Instagram post While RCB is headed towards Vidhan Soudha, where they will be felicitated by the Karnataka Chief Minister, Virat Kohli just took to his Instagram profile to dedicate a post to his lady love, Anushka Sharma.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli, the star Indian batter and now on cloud nine, is known for vocally expressing his love and admiration towards his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. Something similar was seen on Tuesday night, when RCB finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years of waiting. The cricketer did not shy away from crediting Anushka for standing by him through thick and thin and also dedicated the victory to her. Now, on June 4, while the team is headed towards Vidhan Soudha, where they will be felicitated by the Karnataka Chief Minister, the cricketer took to his Instagram profile to dedicate a post to his lady love.

What did Virat write in his post?

Virat posted an image of him and his wife from June 3 celebrations and wrote, 'I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since she's a Bangalore girl too, this is far more special for her. Together all the way through.' In the image, Anushka can be seen cheering Virat.

Virat Kohli's statement on Anushka just after winning IPL 2025

The RCBian was seen waiting for his wife to come on the ground to celebrate the victory after RCB defeated PBKS in the IPL 2025. When commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu asked about the same to Virat Kohli, just before the award distribution, Kohli said, 'She’s been coming here, supporting RCB since 2014. She has been relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games and watching us just miss out. But only when you play professionally, you understand the number of things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally, watching me being down and out… this is very, very special for her as well. And she is a Bangalore girl, so she’s going to be so, so proud of this win.'

