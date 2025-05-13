Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan a day after announcing retirement from Test cricket | WATCH Indian cricketer Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma on Tuesday to meet the spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, a day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. It must be noted that the couple visited Vrindavan to meet spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj to seek his blessings. A video of the same also surfaced online.

For those who don't know, the couple is known to be followers of spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and has been seen often in Vrindavan. Earlier this year, in January, the duo visited Vrindavan along with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to seek the blessings of the spiritual leader.

For the unversed, on Tuesday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life."

After this announcement, several Bollywood celebrities responded to it and shared multiple stories and posts for Virat Kohli on their respective Instagram handles. His wife and actress Anushka Sharma also penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram profile on Monday.

Talking about Virat Kohli's Test cricket journey, the 36-year-old Kohli played a total of 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85. He registered 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. In terms of runs, he ranks as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

