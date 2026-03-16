Shriyanshi, social media influencer, get schooled by Bengaluru woman over dress choices | See her reaction

New Delhi:

What constitutes modesty is subjective, but it has often been a point of contention on social media and at dinner tables. Women who like to wear traditional attire instead of contemporary clothing are termed prudes, while those who wear short dresses or show their skin are often slammed for wearing suggestive clothing.

Although this discussion has largely stayed within the realms of the internet, some individuals feel that it is their duty to police women's dressing in public. A case in point is a video that has gone viral on social media platforms in Bengaluru, where an elderly woman was seen reprimanding Shriyanshi, an influencer for her choice of clothing.

The video went viral in a matter of days, with views exceeding millions. However, the influencer, who goes by the name Shriyanshi, has since removed the video.

What is the whole matter?

Shriyanshi, a model who often travels between Delhi and Bengaluru, was filming a video about the stress of living in Bengaluru. She was wearing a white top with black shorts and furry boots. The filming had not even started when an elderly woman, dressed in a saree, began scolding her in a local language.

The elderly woman looked quite agitated, while Shriyanshi was very composed during the whole exchange. As per translations provided by several online news portals, the elderly woman told the model that wearing short clothes is not very appealing to women and that they should wear churidars or trousers instead of shorts.

She also went on to say that she did not have any problem with Shriyanshi personally. However, she said that it was her short clothes that were the problem, and if that was not the case, she would not have a problem with her recording a video on the street.

Watch the video here:

The video has been shared by several online news portals on their social media handles, but Shriyanshi has removed it from her account.

Also Read: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra presents Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem