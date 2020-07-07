Viral: Sushant Singh's brother-in-law to join Mumbai Crime Branch for death investigation? Know the truth

Image Source : TWITTER Viral post claims Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law to join Mumbai Crime Branch for death investigation

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is underway and Police have been recording statements of all the people related to the actor to find out the cause of his sudden decision. On Monday, July 6, Mumbai Police interrogated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and questioned him for three hours. The actor's family had claimed that Sushant could have never decided to take his own life and there is foul play. Now, a post has gone viral on the internet which claims that the actor's brother-in-law OP Singh is set to join Mumbai Crime Branch to investigate the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister Ritu is married to Haryana cadre IPS officer Om Prakash Singh, who has earlier claimed that there is foul play in the actor's death and demanded CBI investigation. He is an Additional Director General of Police in Haryana and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD). While the post has gone viral, the family or Singh has not confirmed that he is to join Mumbai Crime Branch.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been grieving the actor's death and has requested people to not carry their own agendas using his name. Earlier, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti's husband Vishal Kirti had shared that his brother has launched an app called Nepometer which will gauge how 'nepotistic' a film is. The official handle describes Nepometer as a device "providing score and rating on Nepotistic and Independent Bollywood movies and TV".

The film Neopmeter rated first was Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 and claimed that it is 98 percent nepotistic. "#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood..Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments," tweeted @nepometer.

After announcing the app, Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to clarify that the purpose of the app, created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna, is not to earn money. He wrote, "We're still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother's idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It's a small tribute to Sushant. It's a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn't our 1st priority."

On Monday, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara dropped the trailer. Within one hour of its release, it garnered more than 5 million views and within 24-hours, the trailer has become most liked ever on YouTube beating Marvel's Avengers Endgame.

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi. It is an official Hindi adaption of Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel.

