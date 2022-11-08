Vir Das in trouble! Hindu Janajagriti Samiti lodges police complaint against comedian | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAG Vir Das

Vir Das controversy: Hindu Janajagriti Samiti recently lodged a complaint against the comedian for his alleged derogatory remarks and demanded cancellation of his stand-up comedy programme scheduled to be organised in Bengaluru on November 10 as his shows "hurt religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in a bad light to the world."

In a complaint to the Vyalikali police station on Monday, the Samiti leaders said that they had information that Vir Das, an Indian American comedian, is holding a show at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

They said that earlier he had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation.

ALSO READ: Shows of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' disrupted at Thane; case against NCP MLA & others registered

"The comedian had said that in India, we worship women during the day and rape them at night during the performance," they claimed while adding that a case was also registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, they said. They said that it was not right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore.

"When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be cancelled immediately," Samiti's state spokesperson Mohan Gowda said in a complaint.

Samiti's Bengaluru president Ram Sena Chandrashekhar was also present.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan health update: Actor set to bounce back after revealing vestibular hypofunction diagnosis

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News