It’s a boy! Vineet Kumar Singh and wife welcome their first child Vineet Kumar Singh just became a dad! The actor shared a sweet post introducing his baby boy with wife Ruchira, and the internet can’t stop smiling.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh shared a good news on his social media account on Sunday. The actor is now a father as he has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared this good news through a very cute post. Several stars from the entertainment world are congratulating the new parents. However, let us tell you that the actor shared this good news three days after the arrival of his son.

Yes! Vineet Kumar Singh's wife wife Ruchira Singh, gave birth to a son on July 24. 'It's a boy. Our little star is here. Vineet and Ruchira. 24th July 2025,' read the post shared by the couple.

Vineet Kumar Singh shares baby news on Instagram

'Chhaava' fame actor Vineet Kumar Singh posted a post on his Instagram profile that read, 'God’s kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy! Ruchira & Viineet.'

Celebs react: Vikrant Massey, Manoj Bajpayee send wishes

As soon as the actor shared this good news, he received congratulatory messages from the entertainment world. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, 'Many congratulations, Bhaisahab. 'Panchayat' fame Faisal Malik aka Prahlad Cha also wrote 'Congratulations.' At the same time, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, 'Congratulations, Vineet Kumar Singh.' Apart from this, other celebs and fans have also congratulated the actor on becoming a father.

What’s next for Vineet Kumar Singh?

Vineet Kumar Singh was last seen in the film 'Jaat'. Sunny Deol was seen in the lead role in it. Apart from this, the actor got special recognition from Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', in which he played the role of Kavi Kalash. This film proved to be a blockbuster. The actor's web series 'Rangeen' was released on July 25 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Kingdom trailer out now starring Vijay Deverakonda; release date confirmed