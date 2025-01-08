Vin Diesel shuts down feud rumours with Dwayne Johnson, shares picture with him post Golden Globes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vin Diesel with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Golden Globes 2025 was one of the most-memorable editions of recent times and special credit for this goes to actor Vin Diesel who surprised everyone with his shoutout to his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson. While presenting the award for film cinematic and box office achievement, Diesel spotted 'The Rock' and gave him a small wave. ''Hey Dwayne,'' he said with a small chuckle. Now, a day after attending the award ceremony, Vin took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Dwayne. ''All love… Always,'' he captioned his post.

Vin and Dwayne over the years

Johnson and Vin notoriously feuded during their time making Fast and Furious movies, but their beef came to an official end in 2023 after Johnson shocked fans by popping up as Luke Hobbs in a Fast X mid-credits scene.

Vin had extended an invitation to Johnson in November 2021 to join Fast X, but Johnson said at the time that "I would not be returning to the franchise.'' However, that turned out to be a bluff, and Johnson and Vin will once again star in a movie together via the upcoming 11th Fast movie.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in April 2024, John Cena, Johnson and Diesel's Fast co-star, also made a mention of their alleged feud. "There's certainly rumours about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people," Cena said. "You get two, there can only be one."

Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five (2011) and appeared in Fast and Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious, before getting his own spinoff Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, in which he starred alongside Jason Statham.

