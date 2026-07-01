Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, dies at 92; Anupam Kher offers condolences

New Delhi:

Veteran Marathi theatre legend Vijaya Mehta has died at the age of 92. She passed away on the night of June 30 after a prolonged illness. According to reports, she breathed her last between 10 pm and 10:30 pm. Anupam Kher took to social media to offer his condolences in a heartfelt post.

Who was Vijaya Mehta?

Vijaya Mehta was one of the most influential names in Indian theatre. Over the years, she built a remarkable career as an actor, director and theatre mentor. Her work in Marathi theatre and parallel cinema earned her widespread respect and admiration.

She was among the founding members of Mumbai's renowned Rangayan theatre group. The group was established along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Arvind Deshpande and Shriram Lagoo. Mehta trained under legendary theatre personalities Ibrahim Alkazi in Delhi and Adi Marzban in Mumbai. Their guidance helped shape her artistic journey.

Vijaya Mehta won several awards in her lifetime

Her contribution to theatre was recognised with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1975. She later won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Rao Saheb (1986). She also directed acclaimed films such as Pestonjee and Rao Saheb.

Anupam Kher condoles Vijaya Mehta

Anupam Kher took to social media to offer his condolences. He wrote, "VIJAYA MEHTA- THE ICONIC LEGEND! Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being."

He continued, "I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again. She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity."

"The cruelest thing about death is that within moments of hearing the news, we are forced to speak about someone we love in the past tense. The heart takes much longer to accept what the mind has just been told.

Thank you, Vijaya Bai, for your generosity, your affection, your guidance, and for reminding so many of us that acting is not about performing… it is about understanding life. You will always remain present in the countless actors, directors and students whose lives you touched. Om Shanti," he concluded.

A pioneer of Indian theatre and parallel cinema, Mehta leaves behind a rich artistic legacy.

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