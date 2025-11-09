Vijay Varma recalls tough phase with deteriorating mental health: 'Ira Khan was the first to notice' In a candid conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her YouTube podcast, Chapter 2, Vijay Varma opened up about his difficult phase when he was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. He also credited Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan for supporting him.



Actor Vijay Varma, best known for his work in films and series including Gully Boy, Darlings, Dahaad and others, recently opened up about his struggle with depression and anxiety. He also gave credit to Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, for supporting him during that difficult phase.

In a candid conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her YouTube podcast, Chapter 2, Vijay Varma revealed that the Covid lockdown left him feeling lonely despite his post-Gully Boy success, and credited Ira Khan and Gulshan Devaiah for supporting him through his diagnosis of anxiety and depression.

Vijay opens up about his battle with depression and anxiety

Recalling his difficult period, Varma said, "I was all alone in an apartment in Mumbai. Luckily, I had a small terrace - I could see the sky, be with the elements. Otherwise, I would’ve gone mad. Actually, I did. What happened to me is that pause, that constant running after work, the byproduct is that you become so lonely. I felt very lonely, very afraid and I was like why can’t I move from my couch for four days? What’s going on?"

Vijay Varma says, 'Ira Khan was the first to notice'

The Gully Boy actor also revealed that Ira Khan was the first to notice and point out that he needed help. He said, "At that time, Ira and Gulshan [Devaiah] were like my little support system. Ira was assisting on Dahaad, and we had all become good friends during the shoot. We'd video call each other on Zoom, have dinners - that was our circle. But I kept deteriorating. She was the first to point out, ‘Vijay, I think you need to start moving a little bit.' She would do Zoom workouts and make me work out. Eventually, I did speak to a therapist, on Zoom, and I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety… My therapist even suggested medication. I told her, 'Let me try managing for now'."

Vijay Varma's work front

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Patralekhaa Paul and others. He is all set to appear in the romantic drama film Gustaakh Ishq opposite Fatima Sana Sheikh and Naseeruddin Shah. The film will be released on November 28.

