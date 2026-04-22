Vijay Varma clicked with Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi after breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia | Video

New Delhi:

Actor Vijay Varma has been in the news lately following the release of his recent show Matka King on Prime Video. The actor has been receiving praise for his performance in the series. However, he was recently spotted with Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

A video of the two leaving the Japanese-style restaurant Mizu has gone viral on the internet. Vijay Varma's outing comes after reports of his breakup with South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Read on for more details.

Vijay Varma spotted with Aaliyah Qureishi outside Mumbai restaurant

In the video, Vijay Varma and Aaliyah Qureishi can be seen dressed in casual outfits, laughing and having a conversation inside the car. After the video went viral, social media users started asking about Tamannaah Bhatia, indirectly referring to her reported breakup with Vijay Varma.

Who is Aaliyah Qureishi?

For the unversed, Aaliyah Qureishi is an Indian actress best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. She played the character Jhalli in Atlee's action thriller. She has also appeared in Prime Video's Bandish Bandits which features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles and also worked in Netflix's show Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Talking about her social media presence, Aaliyah Qureishi is active on Instagram under the handle @jhalliverse. She has a following of 138K, where she keeps fans updated on her professional and personal life.

Vijay Varma's work front

On the work front, Vijay Varma was recently seen in the period drama gambling saga Matka King. The show also stars Gulshan Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Girish Kulkarni, in pivotal roles. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Anil Kapoor-starrer Family Business, and Dahaad Season 2 which stars Sonakshi Sinha.

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