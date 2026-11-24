South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi's appearance as a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards has drawn attention to India's presence at the international television ceremony. The actor joined the list of presenters at the event held at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 23, with the ceremony taking place in the early hours of November 24 for viewers in India.

While some initial reports described Vijay as the first Indian to present an award at the International Emmys, that claim is not accurate. Indian television actors had been part of the ceremony well before his appearance, including Aashka Goradia, Simone Singh and Prerna Wanvari.

Aashka Goradia, Simone Singh and Prerna Wanvari presented before Vijay Sethupathi

Aashka Goradia was among the Indian personalities who presented an award at the International Emmy Awards in 2009. Simone Singh followed, also representing India at the ceremony. Reports have cited 2010 as the year of Singh's appearance, although Prerna Wanvari has recalled that Singh presented at the event in 2003.

Wanvari herself presented an award at the 40th International Emmy Awards in 2012. She was part of the Arts Programming category and later spoke out against reports describing Vijay Sethupathi as the first Indian presenter at the ceremony.

Reacting to one such report on social media, Wanvari wrote, "You got this so wrong! And before me were two iconic women @aashkagoradia and @realsimonesingh who were first to present at The International Emmys in 2009 and 2010."

In a subsequent interaction with Indian Television Dot Com, Wanvari reiterated that Vijay's participation was worth celebrating but said that the contributions of those who had represented India before him should also be acknowledged.

Vir Das hosted the International Emmy Awards in 2024

Apart from the actors who have presented awards at the ceremony, comedian Vir Das also made his mark at the International Emmys. He hosted the 52nd edition of the awards in 2024, becoming the first Indian to host the ceremony.

His association with the awards came after he won the Best Comedy award in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. The comedian had previously received a nomination for Vir Das: For India in 2021.

Producer Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has also played a role in bringing Indian talent to the global event. She was reportedly instrumental in getting Vir Das the hosting opportunity in 2024 and Vijay Sethupathi on board as a presenter for the 2026 ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra's Emmy appearance was at a different ceremony

Priyanka Chopra has also presented an Emmy award, although at a different event. The actor appeared as a presenter at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, where she shared the stage with Tom Hiddleston.

The Primetime Emmy Awards and International Emmy Awards are separate ceremonies. While the former recognises television programming in the United States, the International Emmys honour television productions from outside the country.

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