Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom gets postponed, know new release date here Vijay Deverakonda has been in the headlines for a long time for his upcoming film, Kingdom. Meanwhile, the release date has been postponed.

New Delhi:

Fans were eagerly waiting for South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's most-awaited film 'Kingdom', but now they will have to be a little more patient. The news of the change in the release date of this film has created a stir on social media. Now, Vijay's team has confirmed that the film has been delayed. However, along with the confirmation, the new release date has also been announced.

Reason for delay in release

Kingdom is a period action drama, in which Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a strong character. The teaser of the film has already been released, in which Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor and Surya gave narration in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 30, 2025, but has now been postponed. The decision was taken due to delays in post-production and the time taken to complete Anirudh Ravichander's background music. The makers have now set a new release date of July 4, 2025, so that the film can be made better.

As soon as Vijay Deverakonda announced the new release date, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. Some fans expressed disappointment, but most supported the makers' decision. A fan wrote, 'Can't wait longer for Vijay's film, there must be a blast!' This is the second time the release of 'Kingdom' has been postponed; earlier, it was postponed from March 28. Fans are now excited to see this action avatar of Vijay in July.

Makers of Kingdom

'Kingdom' is directed by Gautam Tinnanuri and stars Bhagyashree Borse in the lead role. Anirudh's music and Zirish Gangadharan's cinematography make the film grand. The film is made under the banner of Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. This action drama of Vijay Deverakonda is ready to rock the box office and will release on July 4.

