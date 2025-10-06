Vijay Deverakonda's car meets with an accident near Telangana's Gadwal The car in which 36-year-old Vijay Deverakonda was travelling met with an accident in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Monday. The actor escaped the accident unhurt, though.

Hyderabad:

Actor Vijay Deverakonda reportedly met with an accident on Monday after the car in which he was travelling collided with another vehicle on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway near Undavalli in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. The 36-year-old actor escaped the accident unhurt, though.

The actor was travelling to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi when his car was hit by a vehicle from behind. The other vehicle that was coming from behind suddenly took a right turn, which led to a collision with Deverakonda's car. Fortunately, no one, including the actor, was injured in the incident.

Several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the damage to the Tollywood actor's car. However, India TV Digital cannot verify the veracity of the videos. Meanwhile, the police have issued a statement and said that the actor boarded a car of his friend following the accident and continued his journey. His team has also filed a complaint regarding this, the police added.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda confirmed that his car met with an accident, but stressed that he is fine. "All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you," he posted on X, asking his fans not to take any 'stress'.

Deverkonda engaged with Rashmika Mandanna?

Earlier, reports had emerged Deverkonda got engaged with fellow actor Rashmika Mandanna, and two will reportedly tie the knot in February next year. However, none of them or their family members have confirmed about their engagement.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda was last seen in the movie 'Kingdom', a spy thriller directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. On the other hand, Mandanna was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in 'Thamma', a romantic comedy horror movie that has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Deverakonda and Mandanna have worked twice with each other - once in Parasuram's 'Geetha Govindam' and in Bharat Kamma's 'Dear Comrade'. According to media reports, the two will also collaborate for Rahul Sankrityan 'VD14'.