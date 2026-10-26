Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's team takes legal route over alleged online harassment

The legal team representing Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has filed a formal complaint with the cybercrime authorities in Hyderabad over alleged false online narratives concerning the actors. According to a statement shared by the team, the complaint identifies social media posts, online publications and other digital material that it wants investigated.

The complaint has been physically submitted to the authorities, with relevant links and supporting evidence provided for examination. The team has alleged that the material includes fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment.

In its statement, the team said it respects freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to criticise public figures. However, it distinguished expressing an opinion and presenting allegedly fabricated or materially misleading claims as facts.

Virosh team seeks an impartial investigation

The team has urged the authorities to investigate the identified material in accordance with the law. It has also called for scrutiny of any coordinated or paid campaigns, should evidence of such activity emerge during the investigation.

The statement said each identified instance of publishing, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content could be examined on its own merits. It added that appropriate legal remedies would be pursued wherever warranted, while emphasising the importance of due process.

The team has not framed the complaint as an attempt to prevent criticism of the actors. Instead, it said the move was intended to seek accountability in cases where demonstrably false information or unlawful conduct may be involved.

Team urges people not to circulate unverified claims

The statement also urged social media users to exercise caution before sharing unverified claims and to avoid presenting speculation as established fact. The Virosh team said it remained committed to protecting the dignity and reputation of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna through lawful channels. The complaint seeks an examination of the specific content identified by the team; the allegations have not, in themselves, established that the material is unlawful.

The development comes amid online discussion surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The team has called for the matter to be addressed through an investigation and the legal process rather than through the circulation of unverified claims.

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