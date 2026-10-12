Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; 'Virosh meets Vijay,' say fans

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, accompanied by popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The meeting between Rashmika, Deverakonda and the Chief Minister was quite special. Deverakonda shared photos of the encounter on social media and penned a note praising Thalapathy.

This meeting came ahead of their upcoming Ranabaali, which will be released in theatres this Friday.

Rashmika and Deverakonda visit Chief Minister Vijay's home

Vijay Deverakonda shared a post on his Instagram account this Monday, offering glimpses of the meeting. One photo shows Vijay Deverakonda and Chief Minister Vijay sharing a warm hug. Another shows Thalapathy posing with Rashmika and Deverakonda, while a third captures the trio engaged in conversation.

Thalapathy welcomes the couple

In the caption accompanying the post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Had a wonderful time with the lovely Thalapathy Vijay sir. Despite the day's fatigue, he welcomed us with great warmth. We shared personal thoughts about life, work, and the world."

Lots of love and respect until we meet again: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda further wrote, "Just one meeting, and Sir became a favourite of mine. Until we meet again, sending lots of love and respect." Seeing the smiles on their faces, it is evident that the meeting was truly special.

What did netizens say?

Netizens are reacting to this delightful meeting. One user wrote, "Virosh meets Vijay" (fans refer to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika as 'Virosh'). Another user commented, "When the two Vijays met." One user wrote, "Rowdy Vijay meets Thalapathy Vijay." Another user commented, "Three stars in one frame. Wow, that's amazing."

Ranabaali is clashing with these films

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, also features Arnold Vosloo, Jason Shah, Zachary Coffin and Benedict Garrett. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama is set to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Yami Gautam’s Nayi Naveli features Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare and Sushmita Mukherjee alongside the lead actor. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan.

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar and Ritvik Sahore alongside Rao, who plays lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. The film is directed by Avinash Arun.

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Vijay Deverakonda on keeping his relationship with Rashmika private: 'Why should I tell everyone?'