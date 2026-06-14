Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wipes husband Vijay Devarakonda's forehead at event, fans go gaga

New Delhi:

Renowned actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are known not only for their films but also for their social work. The duo has launched a new educational initiative to support promising students from government schools, and videos from the programme are currently going viral on social media.

The two are making a meaningful impact beyond the film industry through their philanthropic efforts. Their educational initiative is aimed at supporting talented students from government schools and helping them access better opportunities.

Rashmika and Vijay's viral video

Vijay Deverakonda, accompanied by actress Rashmika Mandanna, visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal, where they honoured students who had excelled academically. Vijay appeared in a simple look, while Rashmika was seen in a traditional saree. In a moment that has since gone viral, she was seen wiping sweat from Vijay's face with her saree. The video is now going viral online. Several X users have loved the video and have praised them for their compatibility.

Watch the video here:

Honouring promising students

Launched earlier this year, the initiative aims to encourage hardworking students from government schools who have secured excellent marks in Classes 9 and 10. Under the programme, scholarships will be awarded to 180 deserving and underprivileged students from the region.

Why is this village special to Vijay?

Sharing photos from the visit and the list of selected students on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Deverakonda penned an emotional note. He revealed that Thummanpet village holds a special place in his heart, as it is where his father was born and completed his schooling.

Vijay wrote that staying connected to his roots and giving back to the community that shaped his family is a matter of immense pride for him.

See the post here:

Villagers were overjoyed by the occasion and made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the event. Locals praised the initiative by Vijay and Rashmika, saying such support would boost the morale of government school students, bring their talent into the spotlight, and create new opportunities for their future.

On the work front

On the professional front, the two actors will reportedly be seen together in Ranabaali. The Telugu-language period action drama, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

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