Viineet Kumar Siingh, Chhaava actor and his wife Ruchira Singh announce first pregnancy | See Post

Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his wife Ruchiraa Singh are expecting their first child three years after getting married. On Thursday (May 1), the actor announced the happy news to the fans on social media by sharing multiple pictures from their maternity photoshoot. For those who don't know, Viineet tied the knot with Ruchiraa on November 29, 2021.

The couple shared a joint carousel post on the social media networking site Instagram with the caption that reads, 'New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love...Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!! We are ready to welcome you.'

The post has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted. Fans and followers have expressed and filled the comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt comments. Renowned personalities, including Zoya Akhtar, Raghav Juyal, and Comedian Sunil Grover, also congratulate Viineet and Ruchira in the comment box.

In the Instagram post, Indian director and producer Zoya Akhtar commented red hearts on Vineet's post, whereas Comedian Sunil Grover wrote, 'Badhaiyaan' along with red balloon emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of the comment section below.

Viineet Kumar Siingh's work front

Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh was recently seen in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's starrer Jaat. Before that, he was featured in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. For the unversed, Viineet made his name in the film industry and gave hit films, including Mukkabaaz, Gangs of Wasseypur and Bombay Talkies. The actor will be next seen in Ashish Aryan's directorial Roti Kapda aur Internet

