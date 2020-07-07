Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEAMITSADH Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan starrer Yaara to premiere on ZEE5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's directorial venture "Yaara" will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra, is a licensed adaptation of the French feature film “A Gang Story".

Set in the backdrop of North India, the film revolves around an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals and traces their rise and fall. "Friendship is the only cement that will hold the world together. 'Yaara' is a story of friends growing up together and their journeys," Jammwal said in a statement.

Sadh said "Yaara", beautifully captures the bond of friendship. "'Yaara' is extremely close to my heart, it gives a new meaning and outlook to what describes a bond between a group of friends. The characters are really living their true self in the movie and everyone is free spirited. All of us shared a great bond on the set which translates naturally on screen," he said.

Varma added that it was the easiest yes he has ever said to a film and he is happy that the film is coming out on Friendship Day.

"It is a story of four notorious criminals and time will surely test their friendship, that’s how the narrative of film is shaped. The timing with Friendship Day is perfect!”.

“Yaara” is produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage