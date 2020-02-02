Vidya Balan to play the role of a forest officer in her next film

The film will be reportedly based on 2008's Tigress Avni's killing

Actor Vidya Balan will play a forest officer in her forthcoming film that will explore man-wildlife conflict. There have been reports that the film revolves around the controversial killing of a tigress named Avni."She will be playing the role of a forest officer," a source close to the film told PTI. Tigress Avni was shot dead by a sharp shooter in November 2018, allegedly on the instructions of the forest department officials as the tigress had allegedly killed 13 people in Maharashtra.

The source said the movie is not based around Avni's case, but focuses on "man- animal conflict".

The yet-untitled project will be produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.

Vidya will next be seen in biopic on mathematician Shakuntala Devi. She has also written a number of books, including novels as well as texts about mathematics, puzzles, and astrology. Shakuntala Devi wrote the book The World of Homosexuals, which is considered the first study of homosexuality in India. She treated homosexuality in an understanding of light and is considered a pioneer in the field. It will be interesting to watch Vidya Balan, arguably the finest female actor in the country, bring life to such a legendary person.

The film is scheduled to release on May 8.