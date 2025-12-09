Vicky Kaushal wishes 'sleep-deprived' Katrina Kaif on 4th anniversary, shares first pic after welcoming baby Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on December 9, 2025.

New Delhi:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on December 9, 2025. The Chhaava actor treated fans to the first picture of himself with Katrina Kaif after the couple welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday, posted a selfie with his wife, Katrina Kaif. For the caption, he wrote, "Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us (sic)."

Vicky Kaushal shares first pic with Katrina Kaif after welcoming baby boy

In the picture, Katrina Kaif appears visibly sleep-deprived, while Vicky looks at her. The duo also shares a smile for the camera as Vicky poses with his arms around her. Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

