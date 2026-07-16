Vicky Kaushal wishes 'jaan' Katrina Kaif on her birthday with adorable cake-cutting moment

New Delhi:

Actor Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's 43rd birthday extra special with a heartfelt social media post on Thursday (July 16, 2026). Sharing glimpses from the birthday celebration, Vicky was seen hugging Katrina while holding a slice of cake in his hand.

Notably, Katrina's 43rd birthday marks her first birthday since becoming a mother. She and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif

For the caption, the Chhaava actor wrote in Hindi, "Jaan ka Janamdin (My love's birthday)." In the picture, Vicky was seen in a simple white shirt, while birthday girl Katrina opted for a denim dress. Take a look below:

Fans and social media users have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "The way he holds her... that's the kind of love words can never describe. Happy Birthday, Katrina." Another added, "Happy Birthday to Vihaan's beautiful mummy." So far, the post has garnered over 430.9K likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Vicky Kaushal shares monochrome photo with Katrina Kaif

Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartwarming black-and-white picture of the couple enjoying the Mumbai monsoon. In the photo, he is seen looking out of the window while Katrina hugs him from behind, resting her chin on his shoulder. He captioned the post with, "Rains and you," along with a white heart emoji. Take a look at the post below:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava and will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding details

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in a private wedding ceremony held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

Also Read: Did you know Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood actor to inspire an official Barbie doll?