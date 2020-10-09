Vicky Kaushal's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' to start production in April 2021

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal to play Ashwatthama

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday said his upcoming Vicky Kaushal-starrer "The Immortal Ashwatthama" will go on floors from April next year.

Dhar, who broke out on the Bollywood scene with his 2019 debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike", is once again teaming up with the actor for the new project.

"The Immortal Ashwatthama", billed as a superhero action film set in modern times, is being planned as a trilogy.

Dhar said during the lockdown, his team was actively working on the pre-production of the film, which will be shot in Europe.

"We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries," Dhar said in a statement.

The three-part modern-day superhero film, which has its roots in the Mahabharata, will see Kaushal in a mythological character, who was given the boon of immortality.

As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra. For the part, Kaushal will gain weight as well as receive training in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jujutsu.

Dhar said he has finalised the heads of departments (HoDs) for the ambitious project and begun discussion with the VFX team. "Since nobody has attempted such a subject before, we don't have a reference point. So, the VFX and design teams have to use their imagination and create (the universe) from scratch," he added.

"The Immortal Ashwatthama" is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, who had also backed Dhar's debut "Uri". PTI

